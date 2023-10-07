Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Richmond shooting

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road.
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, October 7, officers were called to the 1700 block of Clarkson Road just after 3:40 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

