Juvenile shot and killed at mobile home park in Prince George

Police say the shooting happened in the 8000 block of Swift Street
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George Police Department says a juvenile was shot and killed Friday night at the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 8000 block of Swift Street around 7:10 p.m.

The victim, whose specific age has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after 7:45 p.m., the Prince George Police Department posted to social media urging residents to avoid the area of Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park.

Anyone with information can call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the P3tips app.

