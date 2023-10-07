Happy Halloween! Here’s a list of events happening in Central Virginia
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween season has arrived, and that is no trick, but there are some treats.
Several events are happening around Central Virginia for the entire family to enjoy.
Here’s a list of Halloween events happening in Central Virginia:
Trunk or Treat events near you:
- Chesterfield County Fairgrounds - Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, VA.
- Independence Golf Club - Thursday, October 26, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., 600 Founders Bridge Boulevard, Midlothian, VA.
- Mabels - Friday, October 27, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., 1800 S Creek One, Powhatan, VA.
- Virginia Museum of History & Culture - Friday, October 27, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA.
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church - Saturday, October 28 · 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 110 North Union Street Petersburg, VA.
- Village Church - Saturday, October 28, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., Village Church, 233 N. Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, VA.
- Swansboro Baptist Church Young Adult Ministry - Saturday, October 28, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. 3801 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA
- Tomahawk Baptist Church - Saturday, October 28, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., 12920 Hull Street Rd Midlothian, VA.
- Ridgetop Recreation Association - Saturday, October 28, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., 901 Ridge Top Road, Henrico, VA.
- Life Church RVA - Sunday, October 29, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Life Church RVA, 5515 Bryce Lane, Richmond, VA.
- Hardywood Park Craft Brewery - Sunday, October 29, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive, Richmond, VA.
- Building Constructive Communities Foundation - Tuesday, October 31, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., BCCF, 5649 S. Laburnum Avenue, Henrico, VA.
- Richmond City Sheriff’s Office - Tuesday, October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 1701 Fairfield Way Richmond, VA.
Halloween parties near you:
- Nightmare Off 5th St - Friday, October 27, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m., Rehab (formally MainStage) 112 N 5th St, Richmond, VA.
- Monsters Ball Halloween Party - Saturday, October 28, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m., 1302 Mactavish Avenue, Richmond, VA.
- 2023 Official Halloween Bar Crawl - Saturday, October 28, 3 p.m. - 11 p.m., Frozay RVA, 14 N 18th St, Richmond, VA.
- The Purge Rva at Kabana Rooftop - Saturday, October 28, 8 p.m. - 1:30 a.m., Kabana Rooftop, 700 East Main Street #20th Floor, Richmond, VA.
- The Taters Halloween Party - Saturday, October 28, 8 p.m., The Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, VA.
- Dëdd Sirius HALLOWEEN BASH - Saturday, October 28, 8 p.m. - 11:59 p.m., Another Round, 7515 Brook Road, Richmond, VA.
- Adult Halloween Party - Saturday, November 4, 9:30 p.m. - 2 a.m., 3114 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA.
- Vampire Ball - Saturday, November 11, Hofheimer Event Venue, 2818 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA.
Halloween activities near you:
- Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream, Friday, September 8, - Tuesday, October 31, 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA.
- Kings Dominion Halloween Haunt, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, September 22 - October 29, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA.
- Galaxycon Nightmare Weekend In Richmond - Friday, October 13 - Sunday, October 15, Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd Street, Richmond, VA.
- Smoketree Zombie Fun Run - Saturday, October 14, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., 11100 Smoketree DriveNorth Chesterfield, VA.
- Kids Halloween Terrarium Workshop - Sunday, October 15, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., PlantHouse, 3356 W Moore St., Richmond, VA.
- Ashland Halloween, Friday, October 27 - Tuesday, October 31, Downtown Ashland, VA.
- The Haunt at Norches - Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., The Space at Norches, Hull Street Rd, North Chesterfield, VA.
- Goat Yoga Halloween Costume Party - Sunday, October 29, 12 p.m. - 12 a.m., Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Parkway, Richmond, VA.
- Samhain Witch Market - Sunday, October 29, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond, VA.
- Richmond Ghost Tour - Ghost tours are held nightly, rain or shine, 17th Street Farmers Market, 100 N 17th St, Richmond, VA.
- Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours, Friday, October 27 - Sunday, October 29, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. 139 Virginia St, Richmond, VA.
- Halloween Harvest Festival, Friday, October 28, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Revatone Farm, 10828 Catharpin Rd, Spotsylvania, VA.
- West Broad Village Halloween Fest, Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Broad Village, 2250 Old Brick Road, Glen Allen, VA.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.