2 suspects in custody for murder of a Prince George teenager

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - 2 people are in custody for the murder of a 16 year old boy on a playground in the Pine Ridge neighborhood in Prince George County. A 16-year-old from Prince George, whose identity isn’t being revealed because he’s a juvenile, is being charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm under 18, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The second suspect in custody is 19-year-old Je’Juan White, of Prince George. He’s being charged with accessory after the fact, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and carrying a concealed weapon.

“I replayed the cameras, you heard the shot fired then kids running everywhere,” said one man who lives by the neighborhood.

The victim was hanging out on the Pine Ridge Community Center playground and basketball court when he was shot. People who live next to the center told NBC12 that a lot of children play there, daily.

“I honestly thought that it was my son was the one that was shot because my kids play here every single day,” one mother living in the neighborhood said.

Residents told NBC12 that this was the second shooting in front of their homes, this year alone.

“At this point the kids are not able to play, the adults aren’t even comfortable allowing the kids to play at the park and that’s a problem,” she said

“We don’t even let our 10-year-old out much anymore because of the fights, young, young kids doing it,” said one neighbor.

The mother wants some type of security and curfew for the playground and said it could help stop the violence in this neighborhood.

“I believe security personnel should be on the grounds watching at the park and the park should be closed at a certain time frame,” she said.

Which another neighbor explained, there are.

“Technically in the rules there are, but nobody enforces it,” he said.

The home security camera footage showed multiple children on the playground when the shot was fired, and one resident is concerned about the trauma that comes with incidents like this.

“Trauma personnel needs to be here to help the kids, there were kids that witnessed this incident and a trauma counselor definitely needs to be here to assist with that, and everyone who was traumatized.”

The man who gave the security camera video to NBC12 said he moved to the pine ridge community for the calm, quiet and safe environment... but he doesn’t feel safe anymore.

“The last year and half it went from moving out here because it’s quiet to finding out a way to move,” he said.

