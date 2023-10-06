Your Money with Carlson Financial
Woman arrested for opening fire inside police department lobby, investigators say

A woman was charged for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department on Thursday night, police said.
By Jay Kenney, Olivia Schueller and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman was charged for opening fire inside a police department in Connecticut Thursday night, police said.

According to the Bristol Police Department, a women entered the police station on North Main Street at about 10:35 p.m. and fired multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window, which was unoccupied at the time.

Bullet-resistant glass stopped the rounds, and officers who responded said they tried to negotiate with the woman.

The suspect responded by continuing to fire in the direction of the officers.

Police said the lobby’s bullet-resistant glass stopped the additional rounds.

They were able to take the suspect into custody through the use of a Taser moments later.

Officers detained the woman and took her to a hospital for evaluation.

The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Division and the Inspector General’s Office were called to handle the investigation.

North Main Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

The incident came almost a year after three Bristol officers were ambushed at a home. Two of them, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were killed.

