A variety of festivals are happening across Richmond in October

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From folk and blues to fresh food and bubbling brews.

Various festivals are happening across RVA this month, and one of the city’s most popular events returns this weekend.

The 35th annual 2nd Street Festival kicks off in Jackson Ward on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The two-day event celebrates the culture of the historic neighborhood with live music, shopping at the marketplace and artists row.

It starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and runs through Sunday evening.

The Richmond Veg Fest is back in Byrd Park on Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 6 p.m.

The delicious vegetarian and vegan food is a big attraction, but you can enjoy live music and browse more than 100 vendors.

There will also be on-site animal adoptions.

Next weekend, thousands of people are expected to flock to another city classic: the Richmond Folk Festival.

From Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 15, you can catch dozens of groups on six different stages.

Performers include State of the Ozarks String Band and Melody Angels will be there.

You can check out the full lineup here.

