Spooky season is here: Halloween events happening across RVA this month

It’s the first weekend of October, and Halloween events are already underway across the Commonwealth.
By Amya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Whether you’re a horror fan or just looking for a treat, we have the perfect event.

First up is a theme park favorite: Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens.

The park has five newly reimagined haunted houses, terror-tories and four shows.

You can also take your horror to new heights on the DarKoaster.

Howl-O-Scream runs through Wednesday, Oct. 31.

If you’re looking for something more sinister, Terror on the Farm is back at Ashland Berry Farm, and organizers say their haunts are better than ever.

There are multiple scares to choose from, including Demon Den and Reaper’s Chamber.

You can expect frights at every turn.

Tickets start at $27.

Here’s something a bit more kid-friendly happening the weekend before Halloween.

West Broad Village is hosting its annual Halloween Fest on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The free outdoor celebration offers fun for all ages, including monster mash music, ghoulish games, and haunted hay rides.

You’re also encouraged to dress yourself and your little ones in your favorite costumes to win prizes.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

