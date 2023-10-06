Man involved in deadly I-95 crash found guilty of aggravated involuntary manslaughter

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of killing a woman on Interstate 95 in 2022 was found guilty of aggravated involuntary manslaughter Friday.

Levi Braxton III was speeding on the interstate in Hanover on July 19 when he drove onto the right shoulder to pass another car.

He crashed into a broken down car on the side of the road killing Angela Hurley.

The prosecuting attorney says fentanyl was found in Braxton’s bloodstream at the time of the crash.

Two other charges were set aside.

Braxton will be sentenced in December.

