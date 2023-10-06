Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

The man accused of abducting and strangling a UVA student made his first court appearance early Friday, October 6.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of abducting and strangling a UVA student made his first court appearance early Friday, October 6.

James Robert Allen appeared via video in Charlottesville General District Court this morning. He is being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail on the charges of abduction by force and strangulation.

Authorities believe the Suffolk man grabbed a UVA student Wednesday night and forced her into a vehicle that soon crashed along Cabell Avenue. The victim was able to escape and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injures.

Allen fled the scene on foot, and was apprehended in Louisa County around noon Thursday, Oct. 5.

UVA Professor Robert Emery says he found the victim Wednesday night.

“I was going to bed and heard a commotion on the street, checked it out, turned out it sounded like a domestic dispute,” he said. “Told my wife to call 911 and went out to confront.”

The professor says he couldn’t see what was happening, but yelled that police were coming.

“A man appeared from behind the truck, told me that I was interfering - clearly was in a panic. Immediately, [he] jumped in the truck and drove off as fast as he could down the street, crashing at the end,” Emery said.

The professor says he walked down to the crash scene, where he found the victim hiding behind a car.

“She was clearly traumatized physically and emotionally,” he said.

Emery says he and his family stayed with the victim until she was transported to UVA.

According to online records, Allen has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 14.

RELATED: UVA abduction suspect in custody

