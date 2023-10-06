Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Las Vegas police release bodycam video showing arrest of Tupac Shakur murder suspect

This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on...
This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on Sept. 29. Davis is accused of being involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.(LVMPD)
By C.C. McCandless, Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Newly released Bodycam video and an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have provided more details about the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was charged with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.

WARNING: The following video contains uncensored profanity.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Las Vegas police released bodycam video showing the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to the police report, a Clark County grand jury returned an indictment charging Davis on Sept. 28.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team took Davis into custody around 7 a.m. the next day as he was walking down the street near his house.

Body-worn camera video shows officers approach Davis and quickly take him into custody. Davis was cooperative with police, asking for water before he was put in a nearby vehicle.

Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that...
Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He was taken to the homicide division office to be interviewed. One body-worn camera more than 47 minutes long showed the trip from Davis’ home to the police headquarters. After his interview, he was photographed and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Davis appeared in court Wednesday, and his arraignment was continued to Oct. 19.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, was captured just after noon...
Man wanted for attempted abduction of UVA student captured
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says that the four-year-old boy who went missing...
4-year-old boy found after missing overnight in Brunswick County
Richmond Fire Department Battalion Chief Earl Dyer died Thursday, Oct. 5.
‘Dedicated public servant’: Richmond Fire Department remembers Battalion Chief Dyer
Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Authorities find escaped inmate
Naseem Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding,...
U.S. Marshals Service increases reward for escaped Virginia inmate

Latest News

Residents may see a heavy presence of emergency services personnel at the airport on Oct. 7
Emergency training to be held in Chesterfield
The training exercise will be at the Chesterfield Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Emergency training to be held at Chesterfield Airport
Taylor Swift, second from left, and Brittany Mahomes, second from right, watch play between the...
Can a spotlight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce help the NFL draw more Gen Z and female fans?
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Man involved in deadly I-95 crash found guilty of aggravated involuntary manslaughter
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Some 75,000...
Health care strike over pay and staff shortages enters final day with no deal in sight