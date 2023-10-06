Friday Forecast: Morning fog, then mostly cloudy and humid for October

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - FOG and high-for-October humidity today, then a cold front will bring more clouds for the end of the week and a chance for a showers tomorrow morning. Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 40s Sunday morning!

Friday: Patchy Dense Fog through 9-10am, otherwise mostly cloudy and humid for October. A spotty shower possible. Highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Scattered morning showers (less than 1/4″) through midday as a strong cold front crosses the area. Decreasing clouds, breezy and turning cooler in the afternoon. NW wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Lows in the low 60s, high around 70 before falling later in the day. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Increasing clouds and cool. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a little warmer after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

