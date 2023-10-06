Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Friday Forecast: Morning fog, then mostly cloudy and humid for October

Showers likely tomorrow morning before cool, dry air arrives in the afternoon
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - FOG and high-for-October humidity today, then a cold front will bring more clouds for the end of the week and a chance for a showers tomorrow morning. Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 40s Sunday morning!

Friday: Patchy Dense Fog through 9-10am, otherwise mostly cloudy and humid for October. A spotty shower possible. Highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Scattered morning showers (less than 1/4″) through midday as a strong cold front crosses the area. Decreasing clouds, breezy and turning cooler in the afternoon. NW wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Lows in the low 60s, high around 70 before falling later in the day. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Increasing clouds and cool. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a little warmer after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, was captured just after noon...
Man wanted for attempted abduction of UVA student captured
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says that the four-year-old boy who went missing...
4-year-old boy found after missing overnight in Brunswick County
Richmond Fire Department Battalion Chief Earl Dyer died Thursday, Oct. 5.
‘Dedicated public servant’: Richmond Fire Department remembers Battalion Chief Dyer
Naseem Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding,...
U.S. Marshals Service increases reward for escaped Virginia inmate
At 1:20pm, the moon will be at peak coverage of the sun's visible disk in Richmond
How to see the Oct. 14 Annular Solar Eclipse

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Still warm Friday, then turning much cooler this weekend
At 1:20pm, the moon will be at peak coverage of the sun's visible disk in Richmond
How to see the Oct. 14 Annular Solar Eclipse
Rain chance with the cold front looking unimpressive.
Forecast: Still warm Friday, then turning much cooler this weekend
Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 40s Sunday morning!
Thursday Forecast: Two more warm October days before a weekend cooldown