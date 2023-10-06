Your Money with Carlson Financial
ESPN ranks VSU’s marching band as No. 3 in the nation

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band performed at the White House as part of a Black History Month program earlier this year.(Photo via Virginia State University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion Marching Band is one of the best bands of historically black colleges and universities, according to ESPN.

HBCU Gameday puts the band at No. 3 in the Division II/NAIA category of ESPN’s HBCU Band of the Year rankings.

“We are very appreciative and deeply humbled by these rankings,” VSU Director of Marching and Pep Bands Dr. Taylor Whitehead said in a news release. “It has obviously been a great year for our program, but we aren’t done yet.

The rankings are subject to change.

The top two in each division will be given a chance to compete for the ESPN Band of the Year title later this fall.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 15 in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta.

“Our goal is to be on that stage when the time comes, showing everyone that Greater Happens Here at VSU,” said Whitehead.

The band has been in the national spotlight a few times this year, including performing at the White House and on “The Today Show.”

“The band also performed at the National Battle of the Bands competition in Houston, Texas, in August and was featured on a Fox Sports segment highlighting the best HBCU bands in the country,” VSU’s release said.

