Department of Corrections employee found dead at Greensville Correctional Center

Greensville Correctional Center
Greensville Correctional Center(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JARRATT, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Department of Corrections employee at Greensville Correctional Center was found dead.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson said Friday that the person was discovered in the facility’s parking lot.

There’s currently no information about how the person died.

Virginia State Police are conducting the investigation.

