Demand is high for new COVID-19 vaccine as it arrives in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new COVID-19 vaccine may no longer be free, but so far that hasn’t been a deterrent for people wanting the shot.

Pharmacies in the Richmond area just now getting a hold of it, and many are staying busy with appointments.

The Richmond Henrico Health District just got doses in stock this week, and now they’re booked up until November. The department’s director says don’t panic, just call ahead.

“Local pharmacies do have them; they are getting rolled out to doctors’ offices as well. So they are there. They are out in the community. And again, we definitely believe that supply will be sufficient to meet demand. So you may have to look at a couple different places,” RHHD Director Dr. Elaine Perry said.

Perry says there is no indication there will be a shortage, but pharmacies and health care providers only order so much at a time. Perry says if you are still having trouble finding one, visit vaccines.gov to search for nearby vaccination appointments.

The shot is expensive for some pharmacies to get, as the federal government previously supplied doses at no cost to them. Now, it’s distributed commercially like other medications, and people have to use insurance for them.

Perry says uninsured or underinsured children can get the vaccine at no cost through the Vaccines for Children program. The Bridge Access Program can help uninsured or underinsured adults get the vaccine.

Now as we head into “respiratory season,” Perry recommends rolling up your sleeve. She says COVID-19 cases were on the rise for the past couple of months, but now it appears we are at a plateau. Now, however, she says flu and RSV season are right around the corner too, so it’s best to stay ahead of these illnesses and on top of your shots.

Many pharmacies allow you to get a flu shot at the same time as your COVID vaccine.

Perry says COVID-related hospitalization rates are low, but higher than a few weeks ago.

You can still call 804-205-3501 to set up a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at an RHHD clinic, or go to “How do I get the vaccine” website here. RHHD also encourages you to visit vaccines.gov to find a location near you.

