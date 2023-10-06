Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Crocs releasing cowboy boots for ‘Croctober’

The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.
The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.(Crocs Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs are going country in honor of the special month known by its fans as “Croctober.”

The iconic casual footwear brand announced Thursday it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

The company said the cowboy boot has been one of the most widely requested designs in the brand’s history.

They will be available online and in select Crocs retail stores beginning Oct. 23, also known as “Croc Day.”

The Croc boots will be available for a limited time.

The company will also be celebrating on Oct. 25 with the unveiling of a “Crocstellation” in the sky.

Visit Crocs.com to access the filter to enjoy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, was captured just after noon...
Man wanted for attempted abduction of UVA student captured
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says that the four-year-old boy who went missing...
4-year-old boy found after missing overnight in Brunswick County
Richmond Fire Department Battalion Chief Earl Dyer died Thursday, Oct. 5.
‘Dedicated public servant’: Richmond Fire Department remembers Battalion Chief Dyer
Naseem Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding,...
U.S. Marshals Service increases reward for escaped Virginia inmate
At 1:20pm, the moon will be at peak coverage of the sun's visible disk in Richmond
How to see the Oct. 14 Annular Solar Eclipse

Latest News

The surveys are short and sweet, asking people to rate survey, interaction and how to increase...
Arizona police department launching feedback survey for 911 callers
FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Each year, thousands are invited to visit historic Jackson Ward to reflect on the rich culture...
2nd Street Festival celebrates 35 years
The boiling point comes amid soaring costs of living and rising inequality. (CNN, KMAX, KOVR,...
Strike updates: UAW, SAG-AFTRA, and Kaiser Permanente