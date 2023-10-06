Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Ancient footprints suggest humans discovered the Americas earlier than previously thought

Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.
Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.(National Park Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The discovery of the Americas may have happened earlier than previously thought.

Two years ago, dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico’s White Sands National Park.

The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000...
The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000 years ago. However, researchers began to debate the method used to estimate the age of the footprints.(National Park Service)

The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000 years ago.

However, researchers began to debate the method used to estimate the age of the footprints.

New lines of evidence led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into...
New lines of evidence led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into North America 29,000 years ago.(National Park Service)

According to a study published Thursday in the journal “Science,” new lines of evidence – including the analysis of quartz crystals in the sediments – led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into North America 29,000 years ago.

Some critics of the first study say this updated data is encouraging, but they still have some doubts.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, was captured just after noon...
Man wanted for attempted abduction of UVA student captured
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says that the four-year-old boy who went missing...
4-year-old boy found after missing overnight in Brunswick County
Richmond Fire Department Battalion Chief Earl Dyer died Thursday, Oct. 5.
‘Dedicated public servant’: Richmond Fire Department remembers Battalion Chief Dyer
Naseem Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding,...
U.S. Marshals Service increases reward for escaped Virginia inmate
At 1:20pm, the moon will be at peak coverage of the sun's visible disk in Richmond
How to see the Oct. 14 Annular Solar Eclipse

Latest News

A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilience
Biden delivers remarks on the September jobs report and National Manufacturing Day. (CNN/POOL...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs report
At 1:20pm, the moon will be at peak coverage of the sun's visible disk in Richmond
How to see the Oct. 14 Annular Solar Eclipse
Family seeking answers after money dispute with funeral home
Family says funeral home caused two-month delay in laying loved one to rest