An inside look at the rebuild of Metro Richmond Zoo

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - It was just four months ago that part of the Metro Richmond Zoo caught on fire. The flames destroyed the vet hospital, nine vehicles, medical equipment, and more.

“The fire was Sunday night and Monday afternoon we started cleaning up. We had a lot of volunteers that showed up and we started cleaning up. Within a week, the whole rubble, the majority of it, had been cleaned. It was pretty incredible how fast that we cleaned it up,” said Taylor Andelin, who serves as the communications manager of the Metro Richmond Zoo.

It was after the debris was cleared that the zoo got to work rebuilding. That process is still going on now and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

“The walls are up, the roof is up, we’re working on electrical equipment now trying to get those lines in. Then we’ll start putting drywall up on this framing we have here,” Andelin stated.

The new space will be the main operation buildings that the zoo uses for the vet hospital, workshop, food storage and zookeeper breakroom. Zoo workers said the new space is still being built in the same area it was before, but with some added improvements.

“A silver lining of the tragedy was they were all gone so we could kind of rebuild in a way that would better serve us now so we’re able to rebuild the buildings on the existing spot but bigger to accommodate our needs,” Andelin explained.

If you want to continue to support the zoo as it works to rebuild, Andelin says the best way to do that is either to donate online or come out and visit the zoo.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.