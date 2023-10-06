Your Money with Carlson Financial
100 Mile Yard Sale returns along Highway U.S. 29

100 Mile Yard Sale returns
100 Mile Yard Sale returns(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of sellers are lined up and down Highway 29 for the 100 Mile Yard Sale.

The sales stretch from Danville to Madison Heights.

“I just always look forward to every year in the spring and fall to come to these yard sales because you find a lot of neat stuff,” said Tammy Whitt, Chatham resident. “I think nowadays, stuff is not made as well as it used to. If you’re looking for something that’s different and unusual or unique or one of a kind, this is probably the best place to look.”

Sellers have deals on new and used clothes, furniture, homemade crafts, and many other treasures.

“It just helps to get some extra bucks,” said Tanya Wood, Tay’s Unique Designs Owner. “Everything’s expensive these days. It’s to get to know people, see new faces and to get your products out there”

The bi-annual event began in 2015 and has grown ever since.

Tammy Moore started selling at her house but moved to a space right on the highway this year in hopes for an increase in customers.

”I have a love for it,” said Tammy Moore, Blairs resident. “It’s a passion. I love old stuff, antiques, vintage and even new items. I just feel like I save them and give them to a good home.”

Sellers Vance Brown and his wife are selling for the first time this year after joining the 100 Mile Yard Sale Facebook group with over 20,000 members.

“I can go to Dollar Tree and get a good deal, but I’m kind of just focused on myself,” said Vance Brown, Lynchburg resident. “Here, I want to really help people and be a blessing to people. I feel like it’s a way to serve. Yes, we’re making money, but we’re connecting with people. Already, I feel like we’re part of a family here.”

The 100 Mile Yard Sale will continue until Sunday and will return in May.

