Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

WATCH: 2 men narrowly escape fireball from e-bike battery explosion

The ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people from a Sydney hostel. (CNN, WGBA, KATMAI NATL PARK, EXPLORE.ORG, FIRE.NSW.GOV.AU)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (CNN) - Officials are highlighting battery charging safety after a charging e-bike battery exploded, turning a hallway into a fireball.

Video captured inside a hostel in Sydney, Australia, shows a pair of men barely escape a sudden, eruptive fireball. Officials believe the blast was caused by a faulty e-bike battery that exploded while charging.

While the two men escaped with only minor injuries, the ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people.

This isn’t the first time a battery fire has made headlines: back in May, a London, England, home nearly went up when a charging e-scooter burst into flames.

Officials recommend never leaving lithium-ion batteries charging while you’re away or asleep.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Juvenile driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle
At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hanover
A Henrico couple is thankful to reach a resolution after spending thousands for plots at Forest...
Couple receives refund after issue with Henrico cemetery
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
21-year-old dies after shooting in Hopewell
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore

Latest News

After a record-smashing hot summer, Earth's warming somehow got even worse in September. (CNN)
2023 on track to be hottest year in history
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials to meet with counterparts in Mexico on drugs, arms trafficking and migration
The ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people from a Sydney hostel. (CNN, WGBA,...
Take a look: E-bike battery explosion sends fireball into hostel hallway
The former president is accused of habitually lying about his wealth. (CNN, POOL, WABC, WPTV,...
'He's a disgrace': Trump criticizes judge in fraud trial