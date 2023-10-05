U.S. Marshals Service increases reward for escaped Virginia inmate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A reward for a Virginia inmate has increased nearly two months after he escaped from a Henrico hospital.

This comes after Montgomery County Police in Maryland named Naseem Roulack - also known as Lil Nas - a suspect in a Sept. 1 carjacking.

Detectives had determined a woman was sitting in her blue 2016 Nissan Sentra when Roulack approached her, pointed a black handgun at her, demanded her car, and demanded that she get in the front seat.

When she was unable to get in the front seat, the suspect forced her to get in the back seat of the car. The suspect then drove, with the victim in the car, several blocks before telling her to get out. The victim complied and got out of the car.

Roulack, 21, was in the custody of Greensville Correctional Center when he escaped from the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Roulack’s arrest. Crime Solvers of Maryland is offering up to $10,000 to find him.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit & run.

He has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish,” one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat,” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

Investigators say they recently found the stolen car, and authorities believe Roulack is getting help from friends and associates.

Roulack is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police at #77 or 911.

