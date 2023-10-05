Training exercise to bring heavy emergency services presence at Chesterfield Airport

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents may notice a heavy presence of emergency services personnel this Saturday.

The county says it’s hosting a regional National Disaster Medical Systems training for area EMS, law enforcement, first responders and emergency planning professionals.

“There will be an increased presence of ambulances, emergency medical service vehicles, and law enforcement as part of Chesterfield’s National Disaster Medical Systems training exercise, which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Chesterfield County said in a press release.

The airport will be open to accommodate daily flights.

“People are strongly encouraged not to call 9-1-1 or gather near, or at, the Chesterfield Airport during the duration of this emergency training. Drivers in the vicinity of the airport are also encouraged to follow all designated traffic patterns during the exercise,” Chesterfield County said.

