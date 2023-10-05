Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Two more warm October days before a weekend cooldown

Rain chance with the cold front looking unimpressive
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold front will bring more clouds for the end of the week and a chance at a few widely scattered showers Saturday Morning. Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 40s Sunday morning!

Thursday: A little more humid, with Patchy early morning fog possible. Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Humid for October. Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy morning, then a mostly sunny afternoon. Breezy and cooler as a cold front moves across the area in the morning. A few widely scattered showers possible during the morning (most areas stay dry) then clearing skies from west to east. Lows near 60°, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: Cold front this weekend ushers in cooler than average temperatures through next week.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer after a chilly start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

