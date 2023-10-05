Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Street closures, no parking zones for 2nd Street Festival

The Second Street Festival returns Oct. 7-8.
The Second Street Festival returns Oct. 7-8.(Richmond Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several roads in Jackson Ward will close throughout the weekend for the 2nd Street Festival.

The Second Street Festival returns to Richmond Oct. 7-8, marking its 35th anniversary.

Richmond Police says road closures and no parking zones will be put into effect starting Friday morning.

8:30 a.m., Friday, October 6:

  • North Second Street between East Broad and East Leigh Streets
  • East Marshall Street between North 1st and North 3rd Streets
  • East Clay Street between North 1st and North 3rd Streets

6 a.m., Saturday, October 7:

  • 200 block of Maggie Walker Place
  • North Second Street between East Leigh and Jackson Streets
  • East Leigh Street between St. James and North 3rd Streets
  • North First Street between East Broad and East Leigh Streets
  • West Marshall Street between North Adams and North 1st Streets

All roads will re-open at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Juvenile driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle
A Henrico couple is thankful to reach a resolution after spending thousands for plots at Forest...
Couple receives refund after issue with Henrico cemetery
At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hanover
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says that the four-year-old boy who went missing...
4-year-old boy found after missing overnight in Brunswick County
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
21-year-old dies after shooting in Hopewell

Latest News

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, was captured just after noon...
Man wanted for attempted abduction of UVA student captured
David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home
FETCH a Cure's 15th Annual Pets on Parade
At 1:20pm, the moon will be at peak coverage of the sun's visible disk in Richmond
How to see the Oct. 14 Annular Solar Eclipse