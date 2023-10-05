Street closures, no parking zones for 2nd Street Festival
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several roads in Jackson Ward will close throughout the weekend for the 2nd Street Festival.
The Second Street Festival returns to Richmond Oct. 7-8, marking its 35th anniversary.
Richmond Police says road closures and no parking zones will be put into effect starting Friday morning.
8:30 a.m., Friday, October 6:
- North Second Street between East Broad and East Leigh Streets
- East Marshall Street between North 1st and North 3rd Streets
- East Clay Street between North 1st and North 3rd Streets
6 a.m., Saturday, October 7:
- 200 block of Maggie Walker Place
- North Second Street between East Leigh and Jackson Streets
- East Leigh Street between St. James and North 3rd Streets
- North First Street between East Broad and East Leigh Streets
- West Marshall Street between North Adams and North 1st Streets
All roads will re-open at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.
