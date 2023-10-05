Street closures, no parking zones for 2nd Street Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several roads in Jackson Ward will close throughout the weekend for the 2nd Street Festival.

The Second Street Festival returns to Richmond Oct. 7-8, marking its 35th anniversary.

Richmond Police says road closures and no parking zones will be put into effect starting Friday morning.

8:30 a.m., Friday, October 6:

North Second Street between East Broad and East Leigh Streets

East Marshall Street between North 1st and North 3rd Streets

East Clay Street between North 1st and North 3rd Streets

6 a.m., Saturday, October 7:

200 block of Maggie Walker Place

North Second Street between East Leigh and Jackson Streets

East Leigh Street between St. James and North 3rd Streets

North First Street between East Broad and East Leigh Streets

West Marshall Street between North Adams and North 1st Streets

All roads will re-open at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.