Spotlight on Senate District 12: Matchup between Sturtevant and McKenzie

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Natan McKenzie and Republican Glen Sturtevant are hoping to be the next state senator from District 12, which stretches from Chesterfield to Colonial Heights.

“These are real simple, common sense kitchen table issues that are important for all Virginians,” said Glen Sturtevant, Republican candidate for Senate District 12, who has had the job before.

McKenzie is vying for the spot for the first time.

“We have a fresh opportunity for us to truly lay the foundation for so many households, so many communities to usher in a brighter future for Virginia and this is that time,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie, a business owner, says being an investment advisor means he will focus on the next generation.

From fully funding public education to getting illegal guns off streets, McKenzie says it starts with listening.

“I do believe that there is an opportunity for us to have a deeper conversation of the social and economic conditions that our families deal with and households deal with that give individuals reasons to see this form of domestic terrorism,” said McKenzie.

Sturtevant is no stranger to the state Senate.

He served from 2016 until 2020.

Since that time, the Republican says the cost of living has become an issue for everyday families.

“Keeping taxes low. Reducing the tax burden, creating good-paying jobs. Making sure we have school choice and educational opportunities for all Virginia kids,” said Sturtevant.

A lawyer representing veterans, Sturtevant says one priority will include increasing the threshold before the state can start taxing a veteran’s pension.

Virginia is home to some 800,000 veterans.

“Making sure that we’re keeping taxes low. Keeping Virginia’s economy strong. Making sure we’re supporting and funding our law enforcement,” said Sturtevant.

The Virginia Public Access Project indicates that based off redistricting, the race for Senate District 12 leans Republican.

