Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time

Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.(Sam's Club/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering big savings on memberships for the next 10 days.

Starting Oct. 5 and running through Oct. 15, Sam’s is offering its Plus level membership for the first year at 50% off to new members. The membership will cost just $55, regularly $110.

Sam’s is also offering its Club level membership for the first year to new members for just $15, regularly $50 – a 70% discount.

Both offers are redeemable in stores and online here.

Sam’s Club Plus members get access to free shipping on most items, free curbside pickup, free select generic prescriptions, and 2% cash back on purchases.

The chain said existing Club members who want to upgrade to Plus can do so in stores now and receive $20 off their purchase of $40 or more.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Juvenile driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle
A Henrico couple is thankful to reach a resolution after spending thousands for plots at Forest...
Couple receives refund after issue with Henrico cemetery
At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hanover
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says that the four-year-old boy who went missing...
4-year-old boy found after missing overnight in Brunswick County
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
21-year-old dies after shooting in Hopewell

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he couldn’t divert funds for miles of a US-Mexico border wall, but doesn’t think it works
Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, was captured just after noon...
Man wanted for attempted abduction of UVA student captured
President Joe Biden said he 'can't stop' border wall appropriations but doesn't think the...
Biden: Border wall doesn't work
The Second Street Festival returns Oct. 7-8.
Street closures, no parking zones for 2nd Street Festival