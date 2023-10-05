Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Family Magazine’s Education Expo promises something for everyone

The event is Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Science Museum of Virginia
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Family Magazine will host its Education Expo this Sunday at the Science Museum of Virginia.

If you have questions about education - how to plan for it, how to pay for it, where to go for it - the answer can be found at the expo, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.

The goal of the free event is to get all the education resources under one roof for you.

The event serves students of all ages from preschool up through college.

Margaret Thompson, with Richmond Family Magazine, says there will be adult education exhibitors, too.

“So even if you’re a grown-up and looking to maybe go back and learn something new, there’s something here for you to do,” she said.

Thompson has hosted the event for years, and, as a mother herself, says she’s worked hard to make sure this event serves parents and students.

“I think that it’s important to get some face time with, you know, the schools you’re considering for your children and the after-school activities that you’re considering for your children,” said Thompson. “It’s just so valuable to actually meet the people from these businesses and schools in person, ask the questions, pick up some information.”

She says being able to do all that in one place, instead of making multiple calls or trips, is invaluable.

Kids are welcome to attend. In fact, organizers say they have plans to keep them busy.

“We’re going to have an art station, a stem station, a music station and a cooking station,” said Thompson.

While you’re there, you might just learn about education options you didn’t know existed.

“There are exhibitors here that I actually had never even heard of myself,” said Thompson.

This includes the Goldfinch Nature School and a world language immersion program for students in pre-K through middle school.

Each person who comes to the expo will also get a free pass to come back to the Science Museum.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dewey Gottwald Center of the Science Museum of Virginia.

They’re also giving away door prizes, like a trip to the Gaylord and tickets to the ICE holiday show.

Click/tap here for more information.

