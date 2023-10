RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Battalion Fire Chief Earl Dyer died unexpectedly Thursday.

Dyer was with the Richmond Fire Department for 40 years.

Richmond Battalion Fire Chief Earl Dyer. (WWBT)

His wife, his high school sweetheart, is a receptionist with the Richmond Police Department.

This is the third fire department loss in less than three months.

