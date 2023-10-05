Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pulaski deputies searching for escaped inmate; urge residents to stay indoors

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Johnathan Woodie mugshot.(New River Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents and business owners in the Hickman Cemetery Road area to lock their doors due to an inmate escaping custody.

A New River Valley Regional Jail spokesperson told WDBJ7 that Johnathan Woodie was being removed from a drug rehabilitation center by officers from jail when Woodie assaulted one of the officers and escaped.

The jail spokesperson says Woodie is a white man who stands 5′9″ tall and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and a fire tattoo above his left eye and chin.

Woodie was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

Any resident who sees Woodie asked to call 911.

