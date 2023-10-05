Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student

Photo of James Robert Allen (CPD)
Photo of James Robert Allen (CPD)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A search is underway for a man after the attempted abduction of a UVA student, according to police.

The alleged victim, a woman, managed to escape after she was dragged into a vehicle, authorities said. The vehicle crashed on Cabell Avenue after 9:30 p.m., hitting multiple trees and other automobiles.

The woman, who officers found in the area of the crash scene, was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center.

James Robert Allen, 40, of Suffolk County, was identified as the suspect. Police do not believe Allen knew the woman. He is wanted on charges of strangulation and abduction. He is believed to be on foot in the area.

Police urged anyone who spots Allen to call 911 and to not approach him.

James Robert Allen.
James Robert Allen.(WVIR)

