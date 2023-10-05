New home to Virginia legislature built on public input

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Six years and $225 million later, the new General Assembly building is finally ready.

A big theme is access, ensuring the building is accessible to people in Richmond and across the Commonwealth.

”We finally had a chance to input into a building from the ground up to make the process work better,” Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar said.

Schaar has worked in the old General Assembly building since 1976 and says the updates were necessary. She’s impressed with her new work home, but what’s most important is making it easier for Virginians to reach their representatives.

“It’s an ongoing experiment and representative of self-government. And so, it’s very important that they be able to see what’s going on to understand what’s going on, to be able to weigh in,” House clerk Paul Nardo said,

For those who can’t make the trip to Richmond, the new building makes live-streaming a real option to stay in touch. The site has modern technology to keep constituents and legislation up to date.

“We knew that we needed to do something to give more access to the public, more transparency,” Schaar said. “And that building had really outlived its usefulness. Committee rooms were too small. We didn’t have enough subcommittee rooms.”

The new site has multiple committee rooms, fitting hundreds of people. There are also subcommittee rooms to accompany them, with around 70 seats each.

Nardo calls it “a big building with a lot of potential.” There are press rooms, briefing rooms, an open cafeteria and a constituent center.

Fit to house all 140 members of the general assembly and their legislative aids.

“People aren’t running all over the place,” said Schaar. “And they can when they need to go visit their members. But the main action will be on the first second, will the lower level first, second and the third floors, that’s where the business of the body of the general assembly will be conducted mostly.”

Each level is built with a purpose to last for the next 100 years.

“We’re doing the public’s business,” said Schaar. “It’s not just the elected members here.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.