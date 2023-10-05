Metro Richmond Zoo releases documentary 4 months after fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Metro Richmond Zoo released a documentary about a serious fire at the zoo four months ago.

Fire crews received the call just before p.m. on Sunday, June 4, reporting the fire.

According to a statement from the Metro Richmond Zoo, the fire began in the zoo’s workshop area. It spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room and zoo keeper service area, destroying the buildings.

Ten animals were in the buildings at the time of the fire, and nine were rescued. A meerkat who was receiving care at the animal hospital died.

Their new documentary tells the story of what happened that night and sheds light on the acts of firefighters, emergency personnel and zoo staff.

Watch the full documentary here.

