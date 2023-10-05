Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man wanted for attempted abduction of UVA student captured

The victim escaped after the suspect crashed, hitting multiple trees and vehicles
Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, was captured just after noon...
Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, was captured just after noon Thursday, Oct. 5.(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/WWBT) - A man who police say attempted to abduct a University of Virginia student on Wednesday night has been captured.

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, crashed on Cabell Avenue after 9:30 p.m., hitting multiple trees and vehicles.

The victim, who officers found in the area of the crash, was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center.

Police say Allen ran away from the area. He was captured just before 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Charlottesville Police said in a social media post.

He was wanted on strangulation and abduction charges.

Police say Allen and the woman likely did not know each other.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Detective Raines at 434-970-3266.

