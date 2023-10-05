Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Families could save money at Disney parks next year

FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.
FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Grab your Mickey ears and autograph book: Disney is offering limited-time deals for children.

Disney World in Florida has a discount from March 3 through June 30.

The theme park is offering half off tickets and dining plans for children when families purchase a non-discounted, four-night, four-day resort stay.

Bookings for that open Nov. 14.

Also, Disneyland in California is offering $50 park tickets for children between the ages of 3 and 9 between Jan. 8 and March 10.

That’s nearly half off the normal $98 for a regular child’s ticket.

These special priced tickets go on sale Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Juvenile driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle
At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hanover
A Henrico couple is thankful to reach a resolution after spending thousands for plots at Forest...
Couple receives refund after issue with Henrico cemetery
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
21-year-old dies after shooting in Hopewell
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore

Latest News

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks describe building homes alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood build houses with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials bring concerns about migration to Mexico meetings
A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal investigators, accused of having thousands of...
Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)
Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student
A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal investigators, accused of having thousands of...
Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot