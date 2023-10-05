Befriend social movement hopes to bring together people from all walks of life

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just north of Shockoe Bottom inside Jefferson Park, a trio of friends, once strangers, finds they have more in common than not.

”I live 5 miles from her in a safe, comfortable home. She was hearing gunshots every night, and we became friends,” said Mollie Reinhart, founder of Befriend.

Reinhart says the idea started in 2017 when she met a woman living in Creighton Court.

That friendship became a movement that expanded to include more people like Jojo Forbes.

”A lot of people like myself, they more so we stuck in like our environment where we grew up so it’s like hard to connect or they feel embarrassed or something to that nature,” said Forbes.

Befriend is an organization that connects curious people. First, you sign up, and then you can be part of a meet-up at various parks around Richmond. Members walk or do yoga in pairs, small groups, and even large ones.

”We do that from a small act of compassion to a deep, personal friendship, and we bring people from all different backgrounds together to have conversations, create understanding,” said Reinhart.

Befriend also connected people virtually during the pandemic to help close that loneliness divide we experienced. Forbes says her perspective on the world and community has evolved since joining the group.

”It’s the best thing that’s happened. I promise you. I’ve been at school. I did like a lot of things that changed my life, just by having that befriend people,” said Forbes.

It’s a sentiment shared by others who have joined over the years, too.

”A way to meet people who come from different backgrounds, different environments than yourself, but then you discover how much you have in common,” said David Conmy, Befriend member.

The group is hoping to expand its model to other areas, too. You can find them on Instagram.

In October, The Befriend Bench by Mending Walls will be painted to create an intentional space to spark conversation and share resources.

The first two benches are located by the “Transcending Walls” mural at Taylor’s Hill Park behind Richmond Hill. Four of the five artists who did the Transcending Walls mural will paint the benches.

They will have a plaque on each bench with QR codes for Befriend, Mending Walls and the city of Richmond’s resources.

There are two events:

9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14: The artists will paint the benches. The community is welcome to watch and engage with the artists.

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15: There will be a bench unveiling and a short program.

