80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man is charged with murder for the shooting death of his wife on Wednesday.

At 10:30 p.m., the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a domestic-related shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Patsy Howard, 85, shot multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Deputies arrested Patsy’s husband, David Howard, 80, and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

David Howard is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

