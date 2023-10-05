Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home

David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man is charged with murder for the shooting death of his wife on Wednesday.

At 10:30 p.m., the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a domestic-related shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Patsy Howard, 85, shot multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Deputies arrested Patsy’s husband, David Howard, 80, and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

David Howard is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Juvenile driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle
A Henrico couple is thankful to reach a resolution after spending thousands for plots at Forest...
Couple receives refund after issue with Henrico cemetery
At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hanover
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says that the four-year-old boy who went missing...
4-year-old boy found after missing overnight in Brunswick County
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
21-year-old dies after shooting in Hopewell

Latest News

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, was captured just after noon...
Man wanted for attempted abduction of UVA student captured
At 1:20pm, the moon will be at peak coverage of the sun's visible disk in Richmond
How to see the Oct. 14 Annular Solar Eclipse
Naseem Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding,...
U.S. Marshals Service increases reward for escaped Virginia inmate
Republican Glen Sturtevant and Democrat Natan McKenzie are vying for the Senate District 12 seat.
Spotlight on Senate District 12: Matchup between Sturtevant and McKenzie