4-year-old boy missing in Brunswick County

Thomas Cliborne was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts with orange stripes and sneakers.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a boy who went missing Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., deputies were notified that 4-year-old Thomas Cliborne - disappeared from his home.

“The father advised that he was last seen walking around in the yard around 6:30 p.m., and after nearly two hours of searching the property with family and friends, the Sheriff’s Office was called for help,” The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search.

Thomas was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts with orange stripes and sneakers.

The search is still ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

