Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and Warm after a little patchy fog

Cold front arrives Saturday, bringing a blast of Fall
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm with lots of sunshine for a couple more days before a cold front arrives bringing cooler temperatures and the chance for a few showers Saturday

Wednesday: Patchy morning fog, then Sunny and pleasant. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 80

Friday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler as a front moves across the area. A few showers midday through late afternoon possible. Rain less than 1/10″. Lows near 60°, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: Cold front this weekend ushers in cooler than average temperatures through next week

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s.

