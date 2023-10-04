Virginia’s Attorney General asks NCAA to reconsider JMU bowl eligibility

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Attorney General Jason Miyares has written a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker and the Division I Board of Directors, asking the organization to have James Madison University’s transition from FCS to FBS shortened.

JMU is currently ineligible to compete for a bowl game or a Sun Belt Conference Championship. Miyares feels JMU has met all necessary requirements to be fully eligible to compete in FBS games and postseason bowls and championships.

“I understand the two-year transition period is intended to ensure that programs are able to operate and compete at the highest level of intercollegiate football to which they are graduating,” wrote Miyares. “However, it is obvious that JMU’s football program has demonstrated it is more than capable of operating and competing at the FBS level, and it has satisfied all other NCAA requirements of FBS eligibility.”

JMU has an overall record of 13-3 the past two seasons. They were voted the preseason favorite to win the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference by conference coaches.

Miyares’, a JMU graduate, tells WHSV he initiated the letter to the NCAA on his own. He says as Commonwealth of Virginia’s lawyer, he felt it was important to be a voice for the student athletes who’ve worked hard and earned their success on the field.

“The reason why the NCAA is so unpopular, with so many fans of college athletics is it seems like their decision making makes no sense,” Miyares told WHSV. “Chalk this up. This is another decision making, decision they’ve made that has no common sense attached to it whatsoever. By every metric, with wins against other teams, teams from Power 5 Conferences, JMU has shown they can compete at this level. Let them compete for a championship.”

You can read Miyares’ full letter below.

As the Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote a letter to the NCAA asking they reconsider their decision regarding JMU's waiver/bowl eligibility.



Here's a copy of that letter. pic.twitter.com/zla2sRw57y — Jarvis Haren (@jarvisharen) October 4, 2023

James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne issued the following statement regarding Attorney General Miyares’ letter to the NCAA.

“From the beginning of our transition as announced in November of 2021, JMU fully understood the rules of the NCAA transition process. That said, there is extensive evidence that James Madison has transitioned unlike most institutions, both in our competitive results in football over the last year and a half, and perhaps more importantly, in the operating infrastructure of our department and how we support our student-athletes. With that in mind, we submitted an extensive application to the NCAA to reduce our waiver during the spring of 2023. Unfortunately, despite valid evidence supporting our case, the NCAA denied the waiver based on past practice. As I expressed when we learned that result, we accepted the decision of the NCAA and have remained focused on the bowl path that sits in front of us, that JMU can be selected if we meet criteria and there are not enough other teams eligible. At 5-0, we are close to holding up our end of the bargain for that opportunity.”

“The facts still remain that JMU is 13-3 as an FBS program, that we would have played for the Sun Belt Championship last year if eligible, that we were picked to finish atop the Sun Belt East this year, that we’ve already defeated the top two preseason teams in the Sun Belt West, that JMU owns the best road record in all of FBS football in 2023, that JMU is one of only 22 remaining undefeated teams in FBS and one of only five in the Group of Five, that we would be in the discussion for a New Year’s Six bowl if eligible, that we’re receiving votes in both major top 25 polls and that JMU owns the eighth-longest active winning streak in the country. The data proves that JMU is performing among the top half (if not higher) of FBS programs. Governor Glenn Youngkin previously supported our efforts, and we certainly appreciate the support of the attorney general. Like us, he wants to see student-athletes in the commonwealth have the fair opportunity to be rewarded for their accomplishments.”

Just last week, James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti offered these remarks when it came to the Dukes postseason eligibility.

“I really believe at the end of the day common sense prevails. We have a number of very difficult challenges coming up down the road,” said Cignetti. “We got a number of very good teams in the Sun Belt East. We got South Alabama this week who a lot of people picked to win the West. They beat Oklahoma State 33-7. I think six, seven, eight weeks from now when we have a clearer picture of who’s done what, common sense will prevail.”

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti discusses the Dukes postseason eligibility on Sept. 26, 2023 during the Sun Belt Conference's Media Call.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.