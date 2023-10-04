Your Money with Carlson Financial
VCU announces guaranteed admission program

Virginia Commonwealth University now offers a guaranteed university admission program for freshman applicants.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Commonwealth University now offers a guaranteed university admission program for freshman applicants.

Any first-year applicants who are among the top 10% of their high school graduating class or have a high school GPA of 3.5 or above.

The school says this is the first universitywide program among Virginia’s R1 universities and is open to any qualifying student nationwide.

To participate, apply through the Common App and submit a high school transcript. No additional paperwork is necessary to be considered for the program.

While qualified first-year freshman applicants are eligible for guaranteed university admission, some programs, such as arts and engineering, have major-specific requirements.

Existing guaranteed admission agreements with the Virginia Community College System and other two-year colleges are already in place to serve transfer students.

Anyone interested can find out more here.

