U.S. Marshals offer reward for arrest of Roanoke murder suspect

Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer(Roanoke Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is now a reward available for anyone with information leading to the arrest of a man facing murder charges in Roanoke.

Edward Denoyer, 25, is wanted in connection with a September 17 shooting that left two people dead and another person injured. He has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of malicious wounding and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to Denoyer’s arrest.

A man who had children with one of the victims told WDBJ7 Crystal Brown was killed in the shooting. He described her as a mother, partner, friend, and more for many people in the northwest Roanoke City neighborhood.

“She was a loving person,” said Anthony Peterson. “One part was you know her struggles and the other was who she was as a person.”

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.

