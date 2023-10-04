State slashes proposal to build a new hospital in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Plans to build a brand new hospital on Sliding Hill Road in Hanover County are now dead in the water.

The State Health Commissioner, Dr. Karen Shelton, rejected the proposal by HCA Healthcare in a letter Monday.

At the start of 2023, HCA Healthcare drew up plans to build a new medical facility called “Ashland Hospital” with 60 beds and 300 employees.

Shelton shot down the idea, implying it would step on existing providers’ toes, and cited known opposition to the project.

In the rejection letter, the state said HCA had not demonstrated a need for the project, citing that hospitals in the area are plentiful.

Ashland Hospital would have been built less than a 20-minute drive from 3 other HCA hospitals and 13 miles from the existing Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, which currently serves many Hanover residents.

Hanover County Supervisor Faye Prichard, who represents the Ashland District, says she respects the Health Commissioner but disagrees with how they decided to deny the proposal.

“We can’t just think about this so much for business. We need to think about this in how we best serve the healthcare needs of our citizens,” Prichard said.

There was a community feedback session back in July where many residents voiced their support, citing emergency response times.

“One of the things we heard a lot of during this process is, what happens if you have a heart attack or stroke? Minutes matter,” Prichard said.

Prichard says they also heard feedback from several residents in opposition.

“On the other hand, people are very concerned about the traffic, and that is an area of my district where traffic is an ongoing concern,” Prichard said.

The project also had a price tag of $234 million. In the rejection letter, Dr. Shelton cited that hefty investment as “not reasonable.”

In order to build a new hospital, a Certificate of Public Need must be approved. That can only move forward if it gets the green light from the Virginia Department of Health. However, Prichard says she wishes the process required more input from those who live and work in the county.

“I would have liked for the citizens of Hanover County and the Board of Supervisors to make this choice,” she said. “Hopefully, this is not the end of the discussion. If this is not an appropriate place, perhaps later on we might find healthcare choices to the further west of Hanover County, which is really hard to access.”

HCA Healthcare released a statement:

“While we respect the Health Commissioner’s decision, we are disappointed in the outcome. As a leading provider of healthcare in central Virginia, HCA Virginia Henrico Doctors’ Hospitals are constantly evaluating gaps in access to care and developing approaches to better meet the needs of the community and our patients.”

HCA can appeal this decision in court, but the healthcare system did not address that possibility in the statement.

There are also similar proposals from other health systems, so another hospital coming to Hanover County is not totally off the table.

