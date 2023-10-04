Proposed casino promises boost to Richmond child care, voters are still hesitant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new poll shows Richmond voters are still torn when it comes to a casino in the city.

Mayor Levar Stoney is now using a child care fund to get the votes needed to make it happen, and the director at New Direction Child Care in the city’s southside says that’s necessary.

Meanwhile, other voters are still not convinced.

With federal aid expired, childcare centers like New Direction are taking a hit, but the mayor says a casino will change that. Mayor Stoney toured the site Wednesday, Oct. 4, seeing the kids and education the funds could benefit.

“We’re gonna see less and less spots available for childcare. And that puts a stress on the system, not just on our providers, but also on the parents as well,” he said. “And so that’s why, you know, last month, we proposed the childcare and education trust fund with the passage of the resort.”

The owner of New Direction says she needs that money to expand care in her center and address the growing waitlist, as more parents in the city need help with their kids. She says it would also help pay teachers more.

A poll out of Founders Insight shows voters are still evenly split, with 44% ready to vote yes, 44% wanting to vote no and 12% still undecided.

”It’s very interesting to go tour a place that you have money to invest in and say that you only do it with the casino, which is just patently false,” Richmond resident Allan-Charles Chipman said. “You can tax and get fees to developers to pay for neighborhood initiatives such as childcare.”

Chipman says voting on a casino again puts a gamble on democracy and trust. He says the mayor should have prioritized the funds earlier, as they could be found from other sources.

“This isn’t a knock against the mayor or against council President Jones, but by the time if this is even built, they won’t be here,” Chipman said. “So we really need to pay attention to the people who are at the table, which are Urban One and Churchill Downs. Urban One is in the middle of being delisted from NASDAQ because they won’t show their financials.”

The poll out of Founders Insight shows in the very zip code where the Richmond Grand Resort and Casino would be built, 73% of polled voters are either opposed or unsure. Only 27% said they were ready to vote yes.

Those votes could be the difference in supporting sites like New Direction, but Chipman and other voters feel the casino’s re-brand and new marketing push are frustrating since they already voted it down two years ago.

Mayor Stoney says it will be an internal decision that voters must make.

“Now the voters will see where the dollars are going, and what is going to, it’s going right to places like New Direction. That’s where it’s going. And think about the young ones,” Stoney said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.