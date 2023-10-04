Owner of No Limit Towing defends self in court, remains on bond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of a No Limit Towing was back in court Wednesday afternoon.

The Commonwealth filed a motion to revoke Sherral Crawley’s bond, but the judge decided not to put her back behind bars.

Prosecutors filed the motion citing evidence from police that Crawley was potentially still running an alleged scheme to scrap and sell stolen cars while on house arrest.

After the hearing, another alleged victim named Felix Tang came forward, saying Crawley had stolen over 50 cars from him.

“It’s not right. Something has to be done,” he said. “She is a thief.”

Felix Tang says No Limit Towing and Sherral Crawley have derailed his life. He was set to open a car dealership and says he hired Crawley to help move over 50 of his vehicles so he could fix up the lot.

“She was supposed to remove and store my vehicles between 1 to 30 days, and I was going to retrieve them all,” Tang said.

Tang says he never saw a single car again, and now he says he can barely afford to keep the lights on.

“She is in custody of my vehicles, and she will not let me take a single vehicle from day one as we had agreed, and the vehicles keep disappearing,” Tang said. “She’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. She is not honest at all, and she knows how to lie smoothly, gently, and convincingly, but when you go look at the evidence, it’s different from what she’s saying.”

Crawley appeared in court Wednesday after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke her bond. Detectives believe Crawley continued to engage in criminal activity in the weeks following her arrest.

Lead Detective Sgt. Nicholas Castrinos testified Crawley had returned to No Limit Towing on at least one occasion. They had reason to believe she was potentially having her associates move, sell, and possibly scrap Tang’s vehicles.

The defense said all of these allegations were completely false.

Crawley also took the stand, admitting she had been back to her business but on unrelated matters and was within the realms of her bond agreement.

While on the stand, Crawley told the judge she had been to Powhatan, Colonial Heights, Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield, and Goochland to conduct her “wedding business.”

While Crawley was approved to go to several of those locations to officiate weddings, the judge says others were out of the set jurisdiction and a violation of the court order.

Given that testimony, Crawley broke the rules of her bond agreement, but the judge ruled her violations did not rise to the point where Crawley should be placed behind bars.

Crawley is due back in court on Nov. 9 for a status hearing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.