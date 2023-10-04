Night racing to return to Richmond Raceway

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time since 2019, Richmond Raceway will host night races for the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024.

NASCAR says night racing will be held at the track on Easter Sunday, March 31 and on Sunday, Aug. 11.

“We’re extremely excited for Richmond Raceway to get two NASCAR Cup Series night races for the 2024 season,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “In addition to two great weekends of racing, we look forward to offering a fantastic holiday atmosphere with tons of festivities for the whole family to enjoy.”

In addition to the Cup series, the Xfinity Series will have an afternoon race on March 30. The track will host the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for a night race on Aug. 20.

Tickets for next season’s races will go on sale at a later date. Click/tap here for the full 2024 NASCAR schedule.

