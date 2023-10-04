Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

NFL player, wife say premature twin boys leaving hospital after losing baby girl 2 years ago

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) kisses his wife on the sidelines after an NFL...
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) kisses his wife on the sidelines after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger | File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - An Indianapolis Colts player and his wife shared a very special update this week.

Colts center Ryan Kelly shared on Monday that he and his wife’s twin boys have been given the OK to be taken home from the hospital.

Kelly updated the situation, saying the twins were home.

“Three months in the NICU, but they are finally home,” the Colts player said.

According to the couple, their twin boys were born on June 27 at just 27 weeks old.

Each of the boys reportedly weighed about 2 pounds.

In 2021, the couple shared that they lost their baby girl named Mary Katherine Kelly at 19 weeks.

“There is no easy way for us to say what we’re about to say… but we lost our sweet baby. I was 19 weeks along, one week from the halfway mark,” Emma Kelly shared. “Women have a 1% chance of losing their baby this far along, and yet somehow, here we are.”

But luckily now the couple was able to share a positive update about their boys coming home with them.

“In the darkest days, we believed God would deliver for us and he did,” the couple shared together. “MK looking on from heaven. We are blessed.”

The Kelly twins have been named Duke and Ford, according to the couple.

The family said they are grateful for the care they have received and thanked the medical staff at the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

“Thank you for caring for our baby boys. NICU doctors and nurses are angels sent from heaven to do the Lord’s work and you can’t change my mind,” Ryan Kelly said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Escaped Virginia inmate wanted in Maryland auto theft
A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Police: Driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle
pumpkins
Cooler ‘sweater weather’ arrives this weekend
On Friday, Hopewell Police arrested a 14-year-old for making a social media threat against...
14-year-old arrested for online threat against Hopewell High School
Beginning July 1, 2024, unregistered farm-use panel trucks, pickup trucks, and sport utility...
DMV offers permanent farm use placards for unregistered farm vehicles

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID...
CDC no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards
A Henrico couple is thankful to reach a resolution after spending thousands for plots at Forest...
Couple receives refund after issue with Richmond cemetery
A four-vehicle crash is caused major delays on I-95 in Richmond near the Maury Street exit on...
4-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-95 near Maury Street
Community leaders will meet with residents to provide updates and seek feedback for proposed...
State slashes proposal to build a new hospital in Hanover