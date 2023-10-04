Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Netflix might raise prices – again – after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends

FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix could raise prices again a few months after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources.

WSJ reports fees are likely to go up in the U.S. and Canada, followed by several global markets.

It’s unclear when that could happen or what the revised plans might cost.

Netflix says it’s already making more money off customers by recently cracking down on password sharing and ending its basic plan.

For now, customers can stream with ads or pay up to $20 a month. Users have to pay extra to put a non-household member on an account.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Juvenile driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle
A four-vehicle crash is caused major delays on I-95 in Richmond near the Maury Street exit on...
4-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-95 near Maury Street
Richmond Police officers, with the assistance of VCU Police, responded to West Franklin Street...
Woman struck by car near VCU campus
The teacher allegedly restrained the student by the neck, but did not choke him.
Prince William teacher charged for allegedly restraining student by the neck
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore

Latest News

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,...
McCarthy’s ouster leaves the House adrift as divided Republicans seek to unite behind a new leader
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hanover
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple releases fix for issue causing the iPhone 15 to run ‘warmer than expected’