Middle schooler battling cancer will be the featured speaker at the Cattle Baron’s Ball

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Cattle Baron’s Ball in Chesterfield is coming up on Oct. 21 and despite the cowboy themes and raffles, the heart of the event is raising money for cancer research.

At this year’s event, the featured speaker will be a middle-schooler from the Richmond area.

Jaxon has had a tough year. It started with what he and his grandmother thought was a sprained ankle. In fact, at their doctor’s visit, the diagnosis came back as “strained ligaments.”

Jaxon put on a walking boot and tried to be a normal kid.

When the pain and swelling wouldn’t stop, though, they made another visit. This time they went to Ortho-On-Call, where the physician’s assistant said they might have a much more serious diagnosis.

Jaxon was eventually told he had metastatic Ewing sarcoma, a very rare tumor.

His treatment at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is being lead by Pediatric Oncologist Dr. Frances Austin.

Austin says the tumor started in Jaxon’s foot, eventually spreading into his lymph system and beyond.

His cancer is rare. Only 200 children a year across the country get it. She sees four to six a year in Richmond.

“Fifty years ago, a child with Ewing sarcoma that’s widely metastatic like his would not survive,” Austin said. “But with the research that has been done and the collaboration of pediatric oncologists bringing these 200 kids together a year to look at treatment as a group” has been a big help.

Jaxon is doing well. After two rounds of chemo and one round of radiation. Amputation of the leg was even an option. Austin says Jaxon is sitting at a very good place for overall survival.

The NBC12 Morning team will be hosting the Cattle Baron’s Ball on Oct. 21, and we’re looking forward to sharing the stage with Jaxon!

Mark and Anne-Paige Motley talk about this year's Cattle Baron's Ball, giving back to the community and the American Cancer Society.

Click/tap here for more information about the event.

