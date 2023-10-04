Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hanover

Deputies were confronted by a man armed with a weapon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Sherriff’s Office says a man was shot after confronting deputies with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.

On Oct. 4, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 10300 block of Shellie Lee Drive for a domestic disturbance.

Once on scene, deputies were confronted by a man armed with a weapon. As a result, the responding deputy fired his department-issued firearm, shooting the subject. Deputies immediately aided the individual until Hanover Fire-EMS arrived and transported the subject to VCU Medical Center, where he is recovering.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

