Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Sherriff’s Office says a man was shot after confronting deputies with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.

On Oct. 4, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 10300 block of Shellie Lee Drive for a domestic disturbance.

Once on scene, deputies were confronted by a man armed with a weapon. As a result, the responding deputy fired his department-issued firearm, shooting the subject. Deputies immediately aided the individual until Hanover Fire-EMS arrived and transported the subject to VCU Medical Center, where he is recovering.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

