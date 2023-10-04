Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Liberty University responds to government report on campus safety

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University is responding to a government report that says the university failed to warn students about safety threats on campus.

The Washington Post broke that story Tuesday after obtaining an initial report on the school’s Clery Act compliance.

According to the Post, the inquiry by the Department of Education found the school did not warn its campus about gas leaks, bomb threats, people credibly accused of repeated acts of sexual violence - including a professor - and even destroyed evidence after an investigation began.

Liberty University says it received the report back in May and claims it contains errors and misstatements.

WDBJ7 has not obtained a copy of that report and that DOE investigation is not yet complete.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Juvenile driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle
A Henrico couple is thankful to reach a resolution after spending thousands for plots at Forest...
Couple receives refund after issue with Henrico cemetery
At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.
Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hanover
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says that the four-year-old boy who went missing...
4-year-old boy found after missing overnight in Brunswick County
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
21-year-old dies after shooting in Hopewell

Latest News

At 1:20pm, the moon will be at peak coverage of the sun's visible disk in Richmond
How to see the Oct. 14 Annular Solar Eclipse
Naseem Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding,...
U.S. Marshals Service increases reward for escaped Virginia inmate
Republican Glen Sturtevant and Democrat Natan McKenzie are vying for the Senate District 12 seat.
Spotlight on Senate District 12: Matchup between Sturtevant and McKenzie
The training exercise will be at the Chesterfield Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Training exercise to bring heavy emergency services presence at Chesterfield Airport
The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the...
$20,000 reward for capture of escaped Virginia inmate