Juvenile driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit and crash on Tuesday afternoon.

On Oct. 3, just before 2 p.m., police found a stolen vehicle and initiated a pursuit in the Route 10 and Chester Road area after the driver sped through an inactive school zone and crossed the double yellow line.

The suspect ignored the officer’s activation of emergency equipment. Instead of stopping, the suspect chose to accelerate and flee in the stolen vehicle, heading east on Route 10 and reaching speeds of approximately 80 to 85 mph.

Chesterfield officers deployed spike strips, and the car went off the road while swerving to avoid the strips. The vehicle went down an embankment in the 2700 block of West Hundred Road. The car then went airborne, going back up the embankment. The car then came to rest on another unoccupied vehicle in the Verizon store parking lot in the 2600 block of West Hundred Road.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody and is getting checked out at an area hospital. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, officers began their criminal investigation and discovered the passenger and driver were 15 years old. Officers petitioned a juvenile criminal complaint for the suspect driver for grand larceny, eluding police, DUI juvenile, disregarding a red light, no operator’s license, no seatbelt, and reckless driving.

The investigation indicates the vehicle was stolen from Crystal Lake Apartments.

